Today is my last day as your social media person here at good ol’ Deadspin dot com. I truly cannot think of any better way to say goodbye to this site than by ranking everything I’ve enjoyed about it, including my colleagues and you, the readers.

So, here are the who’s who of Deadspin, ranked:

Me Me, again, for good measure The collective pets of Deadspin (i.e. Wanda, Clyde, Benson, Bruce, Albert’s 10,000 dogs, Mercy, Detective, Curtis, Carter, Zoey, Hunter, Moo, Katharine Graham, Lilly, etc.)

The Mikes and Davids on Deadspin’s Facebook who would yell at me about clickbait captions Megan Greenwell Jorge, who provided me with these GIFs I never knew I needed Followers on Deadspin’s Instagram IT, for constantly unlocking my computer Getting hit by a bus, car, train, bike, Revel Barry, Samer, Tom, Diana, Billy, Drew, David, Dan, Albert, Dom (my forever presenting partner at the Deadspin Awards), the one and only Dave McKenna, Kelsey, Giri, Luis, Patrick, Lauren, Chris, Laura, Gabe, Kiran, Anders, and last but not least, Jon Eiseman.

Thank you, Deadspin, it has been an absolute pleasure.