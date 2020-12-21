Deadspin's 2020-21 NBA Preview — Central Division: Giannis & Bucks shall be first, but the rest ...?

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love, Collin Sexton Illustration : AP/Getty

COVID Response: Even though his company was among those raking in money during the pandemic, Dan Gilbert still went ahead and laid off Cavaliers employees, because he sucks. Shoutout to Kevin Love’s focus on mental health during the pandemic.



Staying Away: In accordance with Ohio restrictions, the Cavaliers will start the season allowing up to 300 fans per game in the stands, which makes Cleveland one of only two NBA arenas, along with Utah, where it’s been announced that, yes, against all manner of good judgement, they’re putting butts in the seats. Somehow, 300 people in an NBA arena feels like it will be more depressing than zero, but if Gilbert can get your money, he’s going to take your money.

Oh, He’s Here Now? The Cavaliers stunned the basketball world when they made a trade to get a player with a capitalized third letter of his first and last names, fresh off a world championship with the Lakers. That’s right, JaVale McGee is in Cleveland now, after starting 11 of 14 games in the playoffs and averaging… 9.6 minutes with 2.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. McGee is an effective role player for a top team, having done a similar job for Golden State in 2017 and 2018. And whoever Cleveland trades him to at the deadline will be glad for the addition. Also, Damyean Dotson and Thon Maker signed as free agents, because what you want to do if you’re the Cavaliers is absorb the winning ways of superior teams like the Knicks and Pistons. The Cavs also picked up a 2026 second-round pick in the McGee trade, so they’ve also added some kid who’s logging on for a classmate’s Zoom bar mitzvah this weekend. Mazel tov!

Where’d He Go? While Tristan Thompson has his limitations, he did average a double-double the past two seasons, and now has left for Boston as a free agent. Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie went to the Lakers in the McGee trade.

What To Expect: The Cavs went 5-6 after J.B. Bickerstaff took over coaching duties for John Beilein, who was a complete disaster. And when you look at it… McGee actually does look like he can be the rotation guy he should be, what with a frontcourt mix that includes Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., and, at least for now, Andre Drummond. The guards — Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr. — are super young and figure to get better, and that’s not even mentioning Cedi Osman, who’s Cleveland’s best three-point shooter. But there’s a long way between “better than the worst record in the East” and “actual contenders,” and for the Cavs to get to the latter, it’s going to mean building around those young guys and No. 5 pick Isaac Okoro, which is why there already are Drummond trade rumors, with more surely to follow.