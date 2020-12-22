Deadspin's 2020-21 NBA Preview — Pacific Division: Stuck between LeBron & a hard place

Illustration : Getty/AP

The Pacific division title (if that means anything to anyone anymore) has been passed around by Clippers, Warriors, and Lakers for over a decade. The last time the Suns won the division, it wasn’t hip for Steve Nash to put his long hair in a man bun. And the Kings? Well, I wish I could remember the 2002 Western Conference Finals and the ‘03 division championship team, but I didn’t start following basketball until I was around 9.



(Ed. note: Good grief, do I suddenly feel old — Rich O’Malley)

Sacramento hasn’t just been inept for a matter of years. No, no. What they’ve done is truly historic. They’re closing in on a generation of irrelevance.

I mean, even the Knicks made an Eastern Conference semifinals in 2013.

But, in fairness, winning the Pacific is hard. The division hosts some of the biggest superstars in basketball like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, and Paul George, to name a few. There’s also a ton of young talent. Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Deandre Ayton and the rookie, James Wiseman are (or will be) fantastic players.

I can name more important players, but there’s really one that matters in this division — LeBron. His championship team improved in the offseason. Yes, the Lakers are better than your favorite team… again. Get used to it, because if there’s a path to the Pacific, it’s paved in purple and gold.