Deadspin's 2020-21 NBA Preview — Southwest Division: Youth gone wild, & the Harden wild card

Illustration : Getty/AP

One of my biggest pet peeves in sports is when divisions are broken down by geography but don’t follow geographic rules. Dallas in the NFC East? Minnesota Timberwolves in the Northwest? All the teams in the Southwest are in the American south. That’s a start. But why are teams on the Mississippi River considered “west?” Has anyone looked at a map?



Does anyone share my outrage?

Probably not. But it’s OK because, as my colleague Jesse Spector notes, NBA divisions don’t matter much besides scheduling purposes and divvying up division preview assignments for sportswriters.

Luckily, I got a fun one.

The Houston Rockets have won the Southwest division four years in a row. James Harden could stay or go [he’ll probably go]. Still, with or without Harden, the Southwest will have a little more room for parity this season.

This is a division stacked with young talent and must-see stars like Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant. And for the first time in a long time, the Spurs may not be as relevant as they’ve been in previous seasons.