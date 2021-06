The O.G. from NOSOLO

Image : NOSOLO

Maybe dad is looking for a new dad hat. Check out the O.G. cap from NOSOLO. It’s simple enough for a dad but has a little minimalist edge to it. Trendy. He can wear it on the links or bring it to a party. It’s cool for any occasion, really.



Also, when you support NOSOLO know that a portion of every hat sold is donated to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Nobody goes solo. Get it?

“People of all backgrounds suffer from various forms of mental illness – there is literally zero discrimination when it comes to the type of people who are afflicted. In sports, athletes are coming forward with their mental health struggles at an alarming rate,” said NOSOLO co-founder John Toracinta. “We donate 20 percent of our profit to NAMI so that resources can continue to be made available to those in need. We support Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open in order to focus on her day-to-day mental health and we hope every league at every level in every sport sees this as an opportunity to take initiative to increase the level of support provided to their players.”