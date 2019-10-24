Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
NBA

Deandre Ayton Suspended For 25 Games, How Are The Suns Always Like This

Chris Thompson
Filed to:Scary scary drugs
2.9K
Save
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

The godforsaken Suns got their season off to a rare positive start Wednesday, erasing an 11-point first-half deficit and wiping out the visiting Kings, 124–95. Exciting second-year center Deandre Ayton was a huge factor, piling up 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks, and finishing a game-high plus-25 in 33 minutes. Excitement! Optimism! Hope! For the first time in a jillion years, real hope! And then Ayton was suspended by the NBA Thursday for more than a quarter of the season. Womp womp.

Advertisement

Aron Baynes is a capable backup center, but it gets real thin from there, with Cheick Diallo and [gulp] Frank Kaminsky the only other interior players on the whole roster. There’s no rule that says the Suns can’t overcome this loss and rip off a decent 25-game stretch, beyond the universe’s determination that the Suns not be allowed to experience any prolonged periods of success, ever again. Also, they are now morally obligated to return this ill-gotten opening night win to its rightful owner, the Kings. Honor demands it!

Let’s take a moment to enjoy Ayton’s promising night against the Kings, since it’ll be mid-December before we see him on the court again, by which time the Suns will somehow be 100 games below .500:

Share This Story

More in NBA

A Timely Preview Of The 2019–20 NBA Season, Which Will Begin Any Day Now
Good Luck Getting Through The Sixers' Forest Of Arms
Tacko Fall Is In Concussion Protocol Because He Bonked His Head On The Ceiling

About the author