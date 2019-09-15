Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky went back and forth throughout today’s highly entertaining first game of the Western Conference Finals, and as the final seconds were ticking away, it looked like the Sky were on their way to escaping with a 92-90 win. That is not what happened.



With 13.3 seconds left, all the Sky had to do was dribble around for a few seconds and wait to accept the intentional foul, but then Courtney Vandersloot made a risky pass that was picked off by Dearica Hamby near the sideline. Hamby, who had plenty of time to shoot, then went ahead and did this:

Sometimes the moment just calls for a crazy game-winning heave, no matter how much time is left on the clock.