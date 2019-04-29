Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The following video is a narrative treat worthy of the same analysis and praise as Avengers: Endgame or last night’s episode of Game of Thrones. Okay, maybe that’s going a little far. Some deer run onto a baseball field. It’s pretty cute and you’re going to enjoy it, dammit.



The invading critters showed up at a Brandeis-Case Western Reserve game on Saturday at Nobby’s Ballpark in Cleveland. An announcer tells us three deer are on the side of the field, then helpfully pans over to see the deer jump right onto the field. Aww!

The deer were on the field for about a minute and a half. No doubt inspired by the intrusion, Case Western won, 7-0.