Deion Sanders' kid commits to play with his Primetime pop at Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders (l.) with pop Deion and brother Shelomi in 2016. Image : ( Getty Images )

Shedeur Sanders’ Friday announcement to change his commitment from Florida Atlantic University to Jackson State caught people by surprise.

But it shouldn’t have.

Sanders, a class 2021 recruit, committed this summer to play quarterback for FAU. The No. 60 overall recruit, according to ESPN’s 300 ranking, had teased the possibility of joining his father, Deion Sanders, in Mississippi, but the public wasn’t quite sure if he would go through with it.

Here’s the thing: Deion agreeing to take over Jackson State’s program last month was calculated. We all know the drawbacks and obstacles many HBCUs face in recruiting top athletes. They don’t have the money and facilities that Power Five schools have to wooo the athletes.

It’s likely before Deion agreed to take the job in Jackson, he had his son’s word on a decommitment from FAU to come to Jackson State.

We also can’t forget the four-star recruit dropping his Jackson State offer on Twitter three days after his father’s introductory press conference in Mississippi.

If you were mentally locked into your verbal commitment with FAU, that wouldn’t be something you would do.

But I can’t knock the father-son duo.

Deion knows he needs as much talent on this team as possible to compete and maybe push for a bowl game in two to three seasons.

A top quarterback added to the program will not only propel Jackson State in the win column but with the announcement being well before National signing day, it could result in persuading other top prospects to Jackson State.

Herman Smith, a 2021 three-star defensive back, on Friday decommitted from San Diego State in favor of Jackson State.

This decision by both Deion and his son, Shedeur, while risky in terms of Shedeur’s future pro career, could be a high reward if things go well.