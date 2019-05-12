Photo: Matthew Stockman (Getty)

After losing 5-4 to the Reds last night, the San Francisco Giants announced that struggling starter Derek Holland would be headed to the bullpen. That was the second rotation move of the day for San Francisco, who also optioned Dereck Rodriguez before the game. Holland spoke to reporters after the loss and excoriated the front office for all their juggling, saying that he faked an injury for the team.



Holland gave up seven runs in 2⅔ innings on Thursday in his first start since hitting the IL due to what the team called a bone bruise on the index finger of his throwing hand. Here are his full comments:

“To be honest, I have no idea what they’re doing. And I don’t mean that by Boch and them, it’s more from the front office. We keep changing things. I did a fake injury, so I’m not happy about that. But at the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever they ask me to do.”

Giants president Farhan Zaidi spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle and claimed that Holland’s words were being misconstrued. “His use of the word ‘fake’ probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it,” he said. “Players and the staff and front office people sometimes have differences of opinion when they should or shouldn’t play.”

Advertisement

It ultimately will not matter for the Giants, as they’re now 16-23 and the possibility of a Madison Bumgarner trade seems likelier than ever.