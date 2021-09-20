Titans vs. Seahawks



This was an outstanding game between two really good teams. For a large part of this game, it looked like Seattle was in control and going to break things open, but Tennessee just kept fighting back behind great outings from Derrick Henry and Julio Jones.



Henry looked like he had train tracks by his feet for the entire second half of that game. Whenever Henry gets going it’s like seeing a bowling ball knock out pins down the lane. The running back finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Jones also had a good game. He racked up over 100 yards on six catches and seemed to get on track for this season after a disappointing Week 1 .



Seattle was constantly taking the top off the Titans’ defense with long touchdown passes from Russell Wilson which carved up the Tennessee secondary like a glazed ham on a Christmas afternoon.



After a few possessions in overtime, Tennessee was able to get good field position and pound the ball with Henry to set up a game-winning field goal.

