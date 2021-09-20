The 2021 NFL season is in its infancy stages and we are learning a lot about certain teams. Many teams have a chance to make some things shake this year, and others...uh, do not.
As you know, we give you a breakdown week by week of what’s going on in the league. So do me and favor and just flow with me.
Let’s check out what happened in Week 2.
Titans vs. Seahawks
This was an outstanding game between two really good teams. For a large part of this game, it looked like Seattle was in control and going to break things open, but Tennessee just kept fighting back behind great outings from Derrick Henry and Julio Jones.
Henry looked like he had train tracks by his feet for the entire second half of that game. Whenever Henry gets going it’s like seeing a bowling ball knock out pins down the lane. The running back finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Jones also had a good game. He racked up over 100 yards on six catches and seemed to get on track for this season after a disappointing Week 1.
Seattle was constantly taking the top off the Titans’ defense with long touchdown passes from Russell Wilson which carved up the Tennessee secondary like a glazed ham on a Christmas afternoon.
After a few possessions in overtime, Tennessee was able to get good field position and pound the ball with Henry to set up a game-winning field goal.
Rams vs. Colts
The Colts are still a good team, even though they are now 0-2.
They took on the Rams, who were flowing pretty well after roughing up Chicago in Week 1, at home and played them tough. Indianapolis would have had a chance to win the game if Carson Wentz didn’t hurt his ankle late in the contest.
The Colts secondary let Cooper Kupp run through them like bad ground beef. Kupp had nine catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts are a solid team, so I believe this win says a lot more about the Rams than it does the Colts.
Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl contender and can easily be playing for the crown in February if everyone stays healthy.
Raiders vs. Steelers
The Raiders are legit.
Pittsburgh still doesn’t have an offense that strikes fear in you, which made a difference at Heinz Field on Sunday. The Steelers’ offense is blander than a communion cracker placed on white bread.
It seems like it’s a chore for them to move the ball at times.
The Raiders, and more specifically Derek Carr, are playing out of their minds right now. The offense has a rhythm. They are connecting on deep passes with speedsters like Henry Ruggs III and getting Darren Waller involved. Also, the defense is learning how to be opportunistic and create turnovers. They’ve forced three turnovers in two games now.
Las Vegas will be a scary team to contend with in the AFC this season. The offense has great timing and the defense is consistently improving.
As for the Steelers, if they don’t fix that saltine cracker offense, they are going to be in trouble this year. They won’t be able to solely rely on that defense to propel them to the playoffs.