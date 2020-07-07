DeSean Jackson Shares Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts. Eagles To Take “Appropriate Action.”

DeSean Jackson faces backlash after posting anti-Semitic messages to Instagram. Graphic : Getty

Over the past few days, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, DeSean Jackson, has shared a string of anti-Semitic social media posts and praised anti-Semitic extremist Louis Farrakhan.



The posts began to circulate over the holiday weekend, when Jackson shared a highlighted passage of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.



The post below appeared on his Instagram story.



Jackson apologized for the post, writing, “anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no one !! Equality.”

Despite the apology, Jackson went on to post the same passage. In the post, he crossed out other highlighted sections.

The visible section read, “the will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the negros know who they were.”

Image : IG

Repeatedly sharing blatant anti-Semitic messages about Jews and their plan for “world domination” is not showing solidarity or a desire for “equality.”

Jackson may be attempting to salvage himself from criticism, but he has dug himself quite the hole. And it keeps getting deeper and deeper.

The only posts that remain on Jackson’s Instagram feed are photos of Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, who the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) classifies as an anti-Semitic extremist.

According to the SPLC, Farrakhan “blames Jews for the slave trade, plantation slavery, Jim Crow, sharecropping and general black oppression.”

Jackson shared two posts on Farrakhan. In the first one, the NFL vet called Farrakhan a “powerful” man and Jackson implored his followers to not “be blinded,” and “know what’s going on!”

Former Eagles president, Joe Banner, who is Jewish, called Jackson’s words, “indefensible.” Banner left the team in 2012 a year before Riley Cooper, another Eagles wide receiver, made a racist comment.

At a 2013 Kenny Chesney concert in Philadelphia, Cooper, who is white, was caught on camera using the N-word when he was not granted backstage access.

The Eagles fined Cooper and kept him on the team. After the racist remark, the NFL decided not to suspend the receiver.

The NFL fandom was especially interested to see how Jackon’s comments would go down with the team, as both Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie and general manager, Howie Roseman are Jewish. Late this morning, the organization issued a statement on Jackson.

The Eagles have yet to discipline their wide receiver, but they said they “will take appropriate action.”

Following the Eagles statement, Jackson released this video to his Instagram page, apologizing for his posts.