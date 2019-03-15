Photo: Matt Rourke (Associated Press)

This week, DeSean Jackson was traded from the Buccaneers back to the Eagles, where he spent his first six seasons in the NFL. To commemorate his new three -year, $30 million extension, he wore a very, very new shirt.

That is the newest a new shirt can be. Did no one around him suggest that he steam it? I appreciate the look of this green silk short-sleeve button-front—it was a nice warm March day when he signed—but he looks like a blocky character from the original Tekken.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Which South Philly old Italian men’s clothing store did Jackson shop at to find that beauty?

