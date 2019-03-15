This week, DeSean Jackson was traded from the Buccaneers back to the Eagles, where he spent his first six seasons in the NFL. To commemorate his new three -year, $30 million extension, he wore a very, very new shirt.
That is the newest a new shirt can be. Did no one around him suggest that he steam it? I appreciate the look of this green silk short-sleeve button-front—it was a nice warm March day when he signed—but he looks like a blocky character from the original Tekken.
Which South Philly old Italian men’s clothing store did Jackson shop at to find that beauty?