Deshaun Watson Got Kicked In The Frickin' Eye And Still Threw A Touchdown

Texans QB Deshaun Watson can get you out of your seat at a moment’s notice, but he might have outdone himself while throwing a go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown in his team’s game against the Raiders on Sunday.



Watson dropped back with his team down four and facing first-and-goal with six-and-a-half minutes to go . On this incredible play, Watson didn’t just avoid what looked like a near certain sack by spinning out of the pocket, he also survived getting kic ked in the eye by Arden Key while the Raiders defender was on the ground. Desperately, as another tackler went for his feet, Watson tossed the ball to Darren Fells for t he exhilarating score.

Watson stayed down for a concerningly long period of time after the TD, but appeared to be smiling as he got up, and he came back to the field when his team got the ball back . Even if he was shaken up by that kick, Deshaun Watson with half his eyesight is still more fun than most of the quarterbacks in this league.