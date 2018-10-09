Ever since the new, taxpayer-funded home of the Pistons and Red Wings opened in Detroit, people have taken note of the often empty seats surrounding the action. This was especially true during Pistons games last season, when the team consistently found itself playing in front of a sea of vacant red seats. The arena has recently come up with a solution to this problem: make the seats black.



From the Detroit Free Press:

LCA announced Monday it will begin a months-long process of installing black seats beginning in December. During the changeover, the seats in the arena will be covered with black seat covers for arena events.

Work will only be done on days when there are no events scheduled in the arena, but they should try to get things done faster by working during Pistons games. Nobody will be there, anyway.

