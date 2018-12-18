Photo: Frank Franklin II (AP)

Way back in January of last season, Devin Booker was ejected from a game after gently shoving Enes Kanter in the Suns’ 107-85 loss to the Knicks. Kanter, being as exhaustingly online as he is, made an insipid meme depicting Booker holding a large “L” right after the game.

Eleven months later, the Suns came to Madison Square Garden and Booker hung 38 points on the home team in a carefree 128-110 win. He then returned the favor:

As far as “slow-release beefs between forgettable dudes who rack up big empty-calorie offensive stats on rancid teams” go, well—that’s not bad! That’s pretty good.

The young Sun becomes one of many NBA figures to trash Kanter, who currently sits dead-last among all 61 centers in defensive real-plus-minus, and has the reputation to match. Booker joins his former teammate Jared Dudley...



...Enes Kanter’s OKC teammate and friend Steven Adams...

...and Kanter’s own former coach...

...in clowning this man’s defensive shortcomings out in public. This is a brave, crucial conversation for the league. Kudos to Booker for picking up the thread.