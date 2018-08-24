Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

One day, perhaps, female athletes will be able to compete without people scrutinizing their appearance and policing their bodies. Today is not that day. As the Associated Press first reported, Serena Williams, the greatest tennis player of all time who should be able to wear whatever she damn well pleases, will no longer be allowed to wear her iconic catsuit at the French Open, because French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, had a problem with it.

As such, the French Open will be cracking down on player uniforms because Giudicelli thinks that “sometimes we’ve gone too far.” From the AP:

In an interview in Tennis Magazine’s 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros and said made her feel like a superhero. Giudicelli said: “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Figure-hugging, eh? AWOOOO! I guess Bernie thinks the baggy burlap sacks that all other women’s tennis players are wearing will protect men from being forced to objectify a woman’s body. Either that or there’s something else about Serena Williams that he thinks doesn’t “respect the game and the place.” But what could it be???