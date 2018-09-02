Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

LA Galaxy entered Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday hoping to get a win and keep their playoff hopes alive against Real Salt Lake. However, any preparations the team made for this matchup went right out the window when a duck interrupted play in the 32nd minute.



The game had to be stopped for a minute as the duck quickly quacked off the pitch after being chased by event staff and RSL midfielder Albert Rusnák. Six of the game’s eight total goals were scored after the interruption including this beautiful volley from Rusnák.

Real Salt Lake rode their mallard-motivated success to a 6-2 victory, and have reportedly been trying to sign it as a homegrown player.