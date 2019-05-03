Photo: Frederick M. Brown (AP)

Almost two years after being fired from Fox Sports amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, Jamie Horowitz has secured a cushy executive gig at DAZN, a sports streaming service headed by former ESPN president John Skipper.



Horowitz latching onto DAZN on a full-time basis has felt fated ever since he started consulting for the company in November 2018. Now Horowitz, whose biggest contributions to sports media are unleashing First Take upon the world and turning Fox Sports into an embarrassing failure that nobody watches, will “oversee all content for the North American business” for DAZN, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Horowitz was abruptly fired from Fox Sports in July 2017 after the company had launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against him. In an email announcing Horowitz’s departure to the rest of the company, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks wrote, “Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.”

Sports Illustrated later reported more details about the allegations that had been made against Horowitz. SI spoke to one of Horowitz’s subordinates, who said that he had tried to forcibly kiss her against her will:

One woman who has worked in production at Fox Sports told Sports Illustrated on Monday that she spoke last week with HR officials for Fox Sports for more than an hour. She recounted a story of Horowitz attempting to kiss her at an offsite location last year. “I have been working in sports for a long time, and no one has ever been that bold with me,” said the woman, who asked that her name not be used. “I saw him at Fox one day, and he said he wanted to catch up. He said we could meet up to talk. The hook was that he could get me more work. Fox HR called me last week. They asked about what had happened. I gave some details and then called back and gave more details. To Fox’s credit they handled it quickly and really pro-active. They went out of their way to contact me.”

Now Horowitz, who has never publicly addressed the allegations and instead lets his lawyer (one he shares with Harvey Weinstein) issue aggressive denials, is once again in a high level position where he will presumably be managing scores of employees.