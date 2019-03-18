John Engler, Michigan State’s former interim president who had to resign in disgrace because he was so repulsive and incompetent at filling in for his repulsive and incompetent predecessor Lou Anna Simon (who had also resigned in disgrace), still somehow isn’t toxic enough to not get courtside treatment at Michigan State men’s basketball games. A tipster who wished to remain anonymous passed along these photos of Engler getting to his seat at Sunday’s Big Ten title game in Chicago.

Engler—who in his year at Michigan State severely fucked up the school’s response to the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal, allegedly tried to pay off one of the doctor’s victims, and also said the women had been “enjoying” the “awards and recognition” that came with the spotlight—has been spotted at a few Spartans games recently. A couple of reporters saw the ex-school president earlier in the tournament when the team played Ohio State. He might’ve packed only one green sweater for the trip:



Reporters also found the former Michigan governor courtside at the Breslin Center for Michigan State’s final regular-season game against the Wolverines:

If there’s anyone who deserves an egg to the back of the head, it’s this goon.

