Photo: Stephen Dunn (Getty Images)

The New York Post reported on Friday that former Mets pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested in New Jersey last month for cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

Gooden was pulled over just after 1 a.m. on June 7 for driving too slowly on the highway, swerving in and out of the lanes he was driving in and having too heavily-tinted windows. The cops found two small bags containing what they suspected to be cocaine. Gooden was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence. He was also given a ticket for driving under the influence.

This arrest comes nine years after his last one. In 2010, he was also arrested in New Jersey after he crashed his care while under the influence of drugs. He was driving his five-year-old son to school at the time.

Following a life that included heavy cocaine and alcohol benders that went on past his playing days, along with multiple arrests and trips to prison, Gooden has stood firm on maintaining that he’s been sober for some time now. If what police say is true, it means he’s broken a sobriety streak that he says dates back to 2011. But Gooden’s claim of cleanliness has been repeatedly called into question, even before this most recent arrest. Back in 2016, former Mets teammate Darryl Strawberry told the New York Daily News that Gooden was still a “complete junkie-addict” after the ex-pitcher missed a scheduled appearance at a WFAN event. The NYDN story also talked to a woman who was living with Gooden at the time, who said that he had been using cocaine heavily since 2014.

