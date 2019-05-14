Photo: Maddie Meyere (Getty)

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday around 9:30 p.m. local time by the Los Angeles Police Department after witnesses reportedly saw him shoving a woman to the ground.

TMZ first reported the news, and they say the woman later “denied anything physical took place” when the cops came, though witnesses were insistent that she was shoved to the ground. TMZ also claims “video from the scene appeared to back up the witness accounts,” although that video hasn’t been published.

Urias was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and released four hours later on $20,000 bail. The Dodgers released a short statement on the matter, confirming they learned about the arrest today.

