This is just awful

Ah hell no! Image : Getty Images

Sometimes things happen that just suck. That’s currently the case. Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña has torn his ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery.



Advertisement

Acuña is one of the brightest young stars in the game, and we are all worse off without him for the rest of the season. The Braves were expected to be a contending team in the NL East this season. Currently 4.0 games behind the resurgent New York Mets, losing Acuña for the year will obviously hinder their abilities to make a run at the playoffs.



It was on a play earlier today when Acuña leaped for a ball just out of reach in right and landed hard on his right leg on the warning track, his right knee buckling. Acuña went down to the track and immediately grab his right knee before rolling over in apparent pain.

Acuña was in the midst of a very strong season. Before suffering his season-ending injury, the 23-year-old phenom was batting .281/.392/.593 with a .985 OPS, 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He’s not only the face of his franchise, but one of the young super star faces of the game of baseball as a whole.

Acuña had recently been named an All-Star Game starter in the outfield for the National League, compiling the second-highest amount of votes in the MLB with 2,510,031 votes.

Advertisement

If the Braves are somehow able to make the playoffs, not seeing Acuña on the biggest stage is a tremendous loss for the game. Any hope of seeing fellow phenom Fernando Tatis in San Diego and Acuña do battle in the postseason will have to wait at least another year.