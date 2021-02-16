Dolphins dual-threat Jason Sanders becomes league’s highest-paid kicker with $22 million deal

Congrats Jason Sanders, you’re the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Image : Getty Images

In the never-ending battle of “kickers are people too,” Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders would like to have a word. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have given Sanders a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million in guarantees, making him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.



Sanders is coming off his third season with the team, where he performed at an incredibly high level, converting on a 92.3 field goal percentage, including making 8/9 from over 50 yards. He was also perfect on extra points, 36/36, and has made 100/102 extra-point attempts in his career.



Maybe they gave him so much money because of his dual-threat ability. Never forget this amazing trick play from 2019 that had absolutely no business working, but it did.



Sanders has a 100 percent completion percentage when targeted and has converted every reception of his career into a touchdown. Take that for data. Granted, “every reception of his career” is exactly one, which is the video above, and it was on a ball thrown to him by a punter, but still.

Kickers are normally treated as replaceable assets in the NFL, unless you are an elite talent at the position. The other kickers that round out the top-five highest-paid are the only other kickers that signed a contract north of $20 million. They are Harrison Butker (Chiefs), Will Lutz (Saints), Jake Elliott (Eagles, lol), and Justin Tucker (Ravens).



Clearly, the Dolphins feel that they have a valuable weapon at the position that will help them win games going forward, and have paid Sanders as such. With special teams and defense in good shape, the attention of the offseason now turns to the offense.

