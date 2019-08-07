Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty)

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is an old rich white guy, which means he is also a fan of Donald Trump, or at least he is the kind of person who appreciates Trump’s policies enough to throw the man a fancy fundraiser in the Hamptons. One person who does not appreciate Donald Trump, nor his boss cozying up to him in public, is Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.



Stills made his displeasure at Ross’s actions known by pointing out how the owner’s embrace of Trump doesn’t match up with the stated goals of Ross’s own nonprofit:

The nonprofit mission statement that Stills is referencing reads, “We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

Stills makes a pretty good point, and Stephen Ross is an embarrassing shithead.