Donovan Mitchell is one playoff run away from being the best player on the planet

Donovan Mitchell is a stone-cold killer.



Image : Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell really could be the NBA’s finest one day.

The fourth-year guard has already proven he’s one of the best young talents in the game. He’s already a two-time NBA All-Star and has averaged more than 24 points per game the past two seasons.

Advertisement

His playoff numbers are even crazier because he has the “It” factor — the one it takes to become a truly dominant figure in this league. His 27.4 points per playoff game in his career is fourth-best among active players — and the three ahead of him are both older and at least two (if not all) will be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Last year, you saw exactly what Mitchell could do as a featured player on his team. After a few years of learning how to play in the postseason, Mitchell averaged 36.3 points a game and shot 53 percent against the Nuggets in their 2020 first-round matchup.

This year you can clearly see the impact Mitchell is having on the Jazz’s playoff run. Utah is 3-0 in the games that he played against the Grizzlies and is averaging 28 points per game over those three games. He missed the Game 1 loss with a sprained ankle.

Then, in Game 4, even when he didn’t shoot it well from the field (8/22) he still ended up with 30 points, and came up big when it counted to help lift the Jazz over the hump.

Many people compare Mitchell to former NBA star Dwyane Wade because of their size, explosiveness, and athleticism. Mitchell is honestly a way better shooter than Wade was early in his career, but I can see why people would like to compare the two. Mitchell is definitely capable of a run similar to what Wade had in 2006 when he was undoubtedly the best player in the world during the run that ended in a championship for the Heat. Wade averaged 28.4 points on nearly 50 percent shooting and elevated those numbers to 34.7 points per game with nearly 8 rebounds and 4 assists and 3 steals in the Finals.

Advertisement

Mitchell could easily put together a stretch similar to Wade’s.

I could see Mitchell completely dominating a few playoff series in a row and putting the world on notice that it is his time — shoot, It might be this season.

Advertisement

Just think about what the conversation around Mitchell would be if he destroyed a loaded Western Conference field and took down the Nets in the Finals. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, and if he doesn’t do it this season I still believe it’s a likely scenario later in his career (and maybe it won’t be the Nets then, but whatever the NBA’s latest superteam is).

Mitchell has everything you need to be the best player on the planet. Watching this man do work will be a joy for years to come. Just let me say I told you in advance for when he rips your team’s heart out.