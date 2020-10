It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday, and t oday I’m trashing Atlanta as a sports town.

Its sports teams have turned in gigantic choke jobs.

The Braves just coughed up a 3-1 series lead, failing to get to the World Series.

Advertisement

The Falcons have had two collapses this s eason and blew the Super Bowl three years ago.

Welcome to Choke-lanta.