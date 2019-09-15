Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

After the Steelers’ Week 1 destruction at the hands of the Patriots, Pittsburgh wide receiver Donte Moncrief told reporters that he had played his “worst game ever.” That wasn’t a hyperbolic description, either. Moncrief finished that game with three catches on 10 targets for seven yards, and he was credited with four drops. So, things could only get better in Week 2, right?



Not so much:

Moncrief was signed in the offseason to try and help the Steelers’ offense make up for the loss of Antonio Brown, and so far he has played about as poorly as a wide receiver possibly can. Moncrief said his Week 1 performance left him a bad feeling in his stomach. So far today he has zero catches for zero yards. Barring any late-game heroics, he will be dealing with quite the stomach ache tonight.