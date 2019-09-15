Jacksonville hasn’t exactly started out on the best foot this season, what with their starting quarterback breaking his clavicle and allowing Sammy Watkins score three touchdowns last Sunday, but it’s still early enough in the year where things like that shouldn’t be wearing people down. Yet, less than one quarter into their Week 2 matchup with the Texans, the Jaguars look like they’re on the verge of total dysfunction, as demonstrated by this heated sideline exchange between Jalen Ramsey and coach Doug Marrone.

The cause of Ramsey’s frustration isn’t exactly clear, but that of Marrone’s luckily is. Insider’s Cork Gaines pointed out that the pissed-off cornerback had shoved his coach just moments earlier, which is just something you shouldn’t do to a curmudgeonly guy like Marrone.

It’s going to be great when these two start exchanging punches in a couple of weeks.