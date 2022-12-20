We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad.

Despite being a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals...despite the team moving on from him after one season — where he threw 11 TDs to 14 INTs — and trading him to Miami...despite not impressing in South Beach — five picks in six games — and being waved...despite not sticking with Tampa Bay after signing to the Buccaneers’ practice squad...despite ending up with San Francisco and even getting a one-year extension, then getting cut...despite actually seeing action with the Atlanta Falcons — throwing multiple interceptions in relief of Matt Ryan...despite being signed, cut, re-signed, then cut once again in Cleveland...

Somehow, his draft pedigree has given him another shot. Whether he gets added to the active roster is another story.

The Vikes have Kirk Cousins entrenched as the starting QB with Nick Mullens as his backup. Rosen replaces David Blough, who is now in Arizona, on the practice squad.

When the former UCLA signal-caller has taken the field for a professional football franchise, he’s completed 54 percent of his passes, thrown 12 TDs and 21 picks, fumbled 11 times, and been sacked 61 times.