Photo: Vaughn Ridley (Getty)

The world was very nearly spared a couple week’s worth of energetic Drake sightings Thursday night, when Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors went careening into the sidelines late in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Iguodala missed hurling the bulk of his giant NBA frame into the rowdy Raptors super-uncle by mere inches:



Astute viewers will note that in addition to a Dell Curry throwback Raptors jersey, Drake is wearing a black armband over his left elbow. That’s not a usual part of his game-day getup. What gives? Well, the extraordinarily corny Drake has the jersey numbers of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant tattooed on his actual human body, like the supreme herb he truly is:

Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty)

Can’t have the world seeing your fanboy tattoos when the home team is facing the Warriors in Toronto’s first ever Finals appearance.

