The Eagles went into halftime of their game agains the Vikings down 17-3, thanks in part to a roughing the passer penalty that prevented the Vikings from facing a third-and-long and set them up to score a touchdown right before the half.

It seems like Michael Bennett was penalized for hitting Kirk Cousins at the knees, but his tackle actually started much higher, and by the time he found himself on the ground with his arms wrapped around Cousins’s feet he did everything he could to gently bring the quarterback down. If he thought his caution would save him from a penalty, he was wrong. Perhaps the referees expected him to just let Cousins go.