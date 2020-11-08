Dumb college kids at Notre Dame rush field in pandemic

Notre Dame-Clemson happened. It was a good game, with the top-ranked Tigers, with Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19, rallying from 13 points down to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, only for the No. 4 Fighting Irish to drive 91 yards for a score to force overtime, where Notre Dame pulled out a 47-40 win.
Lawrence was literally sidelined. Like, on the actual sideline. He couldn’t play because of coronavirus protocols, but him traveling to South Bend to be on the sideline, and unfortunately, get caught on camera taking his mask off, is somehow okay.
The Notre Dame Stadium crowd rushed the field at the end, which made Tony Dungy chuckle on NBC, “not quite social distancing!”
So, there’s still some work to do on the whole we’re actually gonna do something about this virus front.