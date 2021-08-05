A 75-year-old Florida man has a garbage opinion about the U.S. women’s soccer team that he emailed to a bunch of like-minded reactionary dopes on Thursday morning, something that wouldn’t be notable at all if this fellow with a festering dumpster of manure where his brain should be didn’t happen to have been President of the United States up until six and a half months ago.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” Donald Trump wrote, dictate d, or contracted someone (he won’t actually pay them, he never does) to say on his behalf on Thursday morning. “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”

Copy editing has never been a strong suit of Trumpism, between the ludicrous capitalizations and thoroughly unreadable sentences. “Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem” is just a pearl of incoherence. But you get the message. Team USA had players who took a knee for the anthem, and the American women, led by Megan Rapinoe (the woman with the purple hair, of course), have long been highly critical of the man with the Krylon suntan. So, never mind that they went out and put on a uniform to represent this country, something that Boney McSpurs never did, their political stances cost them gold at the Olympics.

Sure thing, Grandpa, now let’s get you back to watching Fox News and set you up with your afternoon bucket of KFC, okay? Because even by Trump standards, this is complete nonsense.

The U.S. women lost in the Olympic semifinal to Canada, and if that contest was decided by politics, the Americans should have — by Trump’s standards of “respecting … Country and National Anthem” — won. Because while you’ll see some American soccer players stand for the anthem, the Canadians kneel united.

Oh, yeah, and as far as “wokeness” goes, Canada’s roster includes Quinn, for whom the only question is whether the first Olympic medal won by an openly trans, non-binary athlete, will be gold or silver. That question will be answered when Canada faces Sweden in Friday’s gold medal game.

It’s also important to note that they don’t play national anthems before games at the Olympics, only during the medal ceremony. Well, it would be important to note if Trump gave a rat’s ass about facts, but of course we know he doesn’t and never has.

As for Rapinoe, she scored two of the Americans’ goals in the 4-3 bronze medal win over Australia. She didn’t have a good tournament in Tokyo, by her standards, but she’s also has an Olympic gold already from 2012, plus the two World Cup titles (she was Player of the Match in the 2019 final), and a Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player. Trump has two elections that he lost by a combined 10 million votes, even if he did become president because of the vagaries of the Electoral College. And once he got that job, suffice to say that Rapinoe spent more time doing hers than he did his.

For the record, no team has come to the Olympics as World Cup champions and captured the gold. In 1996, world champ Norway got the bronze in Atlanta. Four years later, the U.S. followed up its first World Cup win with Olympic silver. Germany won the next two World Cups and next two Olympic bronze medals, then 2011 World Cup winner Japan grabbed a silver in London in 2012. Five years ago, the reigning world champion U.S. team got bounced in the Olympic quarterfinals and didn’t medal. Considering that the competition level in both the World Cup and the Olympics has steadily risen, getting a medal in Tokyo — a year off schedule, and still in the middle of a pandemic that might have been over by now had a complete moron not been running the most powerful nation on Earth as it exploded — is a hell of an achievement.

It’s a whole lot more than a washed-up loser who can’t even get on Twitter himself could ever hope to accomplish.