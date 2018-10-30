UFC welterweight Mike Perry—a walking, talking Florida Man caricature—is at it again. Perry is scheduled to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a few weeks, and in a supremely misguided effort to promote the fight, Perry made a minute-long Twitter promo video so full of idiotic racist tropes that it would make Chief Wahoo blush.



This is the same Mike Perry whose corner got racist with a Korean opponent in 2016, wore blackface, and who said he was “legally allowed” to use the N-word because a DNA test showed he was “two percent African.” Cool!