While trying to go after a touchdown pass from Cardinals QB Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of his game on Sunday, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appeared to injure his left leg as he tripped over wide receiver Chad Williams. Seattle medical staff would place an air cast on Thomas, and then he would leave the game in the back of a cart. He appeared to give the middle finger in the direction of the Seahawks sideline on his way off.



Thomas, who’s in the last year of his contract with the Seahawks, has been vocal about trying to preserve his health so he can still get a big contract next season. He held out the entire preseason, and already no-showed multiple Seahawks practices this year as the team has looked to trade him. If this injury is anything severe, however, those trade talks will quickly fall through. This is why you should never criticize a football player for trying to get paid.