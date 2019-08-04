Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

The tears were already rolling down Ed Reed’s face on Saturday as he prepared to unveil his bust that would physically symbolize his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But once the cover of the bronze sculpture was removed, the emotions appeared to flow at an even heavier rate than before for the former safety.



A more rational person might point out that the emotional surge came from some combination of Reed revealing the bust alongside his father, receiving a swell of adoration of fans from the crowd at the ceremony—featuring the trademark “REEEEEEED” cheer—and preparing to thank all of the people in his life who helped shape his Hall of Fame career. Personally, I think it’s more likely that he was just overwhelmed by the absolute beauty of his bust.

The bar for accuracy on these kinds of things are pretty low, not even the world’s most famous athletes could have his done right, but holy shit whoever makes these really nailed it with this one. The eyes look like they’re facing the same direction, all of Reed’s facial features appear to be in the right place and, most importantly, the hair—both on his face and on the top of his head—is absolutely immaculate.

While this was clearly an incredible moment for Reed, you almost have to feel sorry for some of the enshrined players, as well as other figures, who probably feel slighted that their busts were nowhere near as accurate as the former Raven’s was. Here are some of those examples:

Deion Sanders

Photo: Jason Miller (Getty Images)

Ray Lewis

Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

Kevin Greene (whose bust had the best hair in Canton until yesterday)

Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

Hercules

Mo Salah

And, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo