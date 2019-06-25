Photo: Alexandre Schneider (Getty)

Edinson Cavani secured Uruguay a big win over Chile yesterday with a stunning goal in the 82nd minute. The goal itself was sweet, as it meant Uruguay finished atop their group in the Copa América. But what made it even sweeter was that Cavani scored it over the guy who once stuck his fingers up Cavani’s butthole.

Here’s Cavani’s goal, which was yet another feat of outrageous heading excellence the likes of which only Cavani and probably Cristiano Ronaldo are capable of:

As you can see, Cavani gets in position to score by slipping away from Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara, whom Cavani then leaps ahead of to flick in his goal. This interaction with Jara went much more pleasantly for Cavani then their last high profile one, when the Uruguayan got a couple fingers up his butt and a red card in the 2015 Copa América:

On top of the win it earned and the revenge it symbolized, Cavani’s goal means Uruguay will play Peru in the Copa quarterfinals rather than the much tougher Colombia. Should Uruguay and Chile both beat their next opponents, they would meet again in the semifinals. We eagerly await the third edition of the Butt Bowl, and we hope it is another clean one.