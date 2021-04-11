Efe Ajagba puts opponent to sleep faster than an 84-year-old sipping NyQuil

Efe Ajagba knocked out Brian Howard, uh, emphatically. Screenshot : ESPN

Whenever you can hear a knockout before seeing the person hit the floor, you know something wild just happened.



Advertisement

That’s exactly what happened when Efe Ajagba knocked out Brian Howard in the third round of the Top Rank match in Osage Casino in Tulsa on Saturday night.

Everything was right in the world until Ajagba brought that powerful right hand to the party. Ajagba’s right hook hit harder than the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

I mean this is crazy. He put that man to sleep like he had melatonin on his gloves.

Even though the fight didn’t end in his favor, I have to give major props to Howard who was able to get up from a hit that looked really scary at first.

Advertisement

Ajagba, who is now a rising heavyweight star, is 15-0 during his career. 12 of the wins were by knockout or TKO. If you are like many, this is your first time getting a real look at Ajagba, but I can assure you that this man is like that.

While he was representing his country of Nigeria, Ajagba won a gold medal in the 2015 African Games and a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

In his professional debut in 2017, he knocked out a dude. You know you are dangerous when you’re sending dudes to the floor in your first professional match.

Ajagba certainly started his 2021 match debut with a bang on Saturday night. Any man that is powerful enough to send another professional athlete to the canvass against their will like that should never be messed with.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Ajagba’s profile can continue to grow and he’ll continue to be a star for heavyweight boxing.