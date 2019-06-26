Photo: Robert Hradil (Getty)

The Egyptian national soccer team, currently competing in the African Cup of Nations, announced today that they have booted midfielder Amr Warda out of their AFCON squad after several women revealed evidence of Warda being a DM-sliding, unsolicited dick pic-sending creep.

The largest compendium of reports of Warda’s alleged sexual harassment can be found in this Twitter thread by @cryindivaa. The stories there are almost entirely anonymous and are often hard to parse, but the image they paint is consistent: they depict Warda as demanding, sexually aggressive, manipulative, and often emotionally volatile in conversation with the women on apps like Instagram and WhatsApp as he attempts to solicit sexy photos of the women, at times sends unsolicited nude photos or videos of himself to them, and/or tries to get them to meet up with him in hotel rooms in which he stays.

The most detailed and specific account of Warda’s behavior comes from Giovanna Valdatti, a woman from Mexico. In a Twitter thread of her own, she included many screenshots of WhatsApp conversations she claims she had with Warda over the past year.

In an interview with Mexican outlet Cancha, as quoted in the L.A. Times, Valdatti said she first got in touch with Warda through a teammate of his she’d met at last summer’s World Cup. She described how Warda pretended to video chat her for an innocuous reason only to then answer the phone while naked: “He told me he wanted to make a video call to talk about soccer and pretexts like that and once I answered he was already naked; I hung up on him and he started threatening me and saying a lot of things and then I was really scared.”

From the start of the screenshots, Warda sounds extremely eager to get Valdatti to video chat with him so she can show her body to him. When she doesn’t oblige, not even when he asks her to “Go toilet one min ... And show me” when she says she can’t video chat because she’s out with other people, he gets angry:

The screenshots go on like that. As Valdatti told Cancha, Warda pestered her for a long while until finally they stopped talking. Then, about a month ago, he messaged her again after seeing a photo of her and her boyfriend on social media. The two started arguing. Warda threatened that he would find Valdatti and her boyfriend in Mexico and would tell the boyfriend about how much of a “whore” Valdatti is, according to what Valdatti said in the interview with Cancha, which led to Valdatti threatening to expose him and sue him for sexual harassment.

With Warda’s name making the social media rounds again (his behavior has apparently long been something of an open secret online) for his alleged sexual harassment, Valdatti told Cancha she felt emboldened by the other women sharing their stories about the athlete and decided to share her own. After posting the screenshots of her WhatsApp messages, Valdatti tweeted two recorded video chats depicting a naked man who appears to be Warda, one of them showing him masturbating.

This isn’t the first time Warda has faced similar accusations. In 2017, Portuguese club Feirense canceled a loan agreement they had for Warda less than a week after he joined them. Local reports said the team made the decision after the player allegedly sexually harassed two wives of his teammates.

The BBC reports that Egypt’s national team director saw the videos of Warda early this morning. He then sent them to Egypt’s Mexican manager, Javier Aguirre. After a short consultation, the Egypt team decided to drop Warda from the AFCON squad. The team’s statement explained the decision as necessary “in order to maintain the state of discipline, commitment and concentration” in the team. Egypt beat Congo in their AFCON match today, 2-0.