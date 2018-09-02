Image: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

A standout playoff performance from a former MVP in a do-or-die game isn’t exactly outside of the realm of normalcy—but it is if that player only has one knee at full strength.



Despite suffering a horrific knee injury in Game 2, Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne entered Game 4 of the best-of-five series as a starter with a brace that immediately reminds one of what J.J. Watt wears on his arm—in place, one must presume, in order to prevent her leg from falling apart like Lincoln Logs. One working leg and all, she balled out, ending the night with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in 34 minutes played. Here she is doing work in the post:

Here she is pulling up from three LIKE IT’S NOTHING:

This doesn’t even touch all of the plays where she was involved in physical picks, which allowed her teammates to go get theirs (Kristi Tolliver had 22 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds herself). Her efforts helped give the Mystics a decisive 97-76 victory which not only forced a Game 5, but also set a franchise record for team points in a single postseason game.

Washington still needs to get one more win to advance to the team’s first-ever WNBA Finals appearance. The further Delle Donne and the Mystics go from here, the more this performance will become the stuff of sports legend.