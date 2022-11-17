No one strives for failure.



When you first got up on that bike with no training wheels, your goal wasn’t to fall onto the street. It was to ride around, in circles possibly, like your older neighbor on the same block.



However, the five-year-olds will listen to their parents and try to imitate the neighbor who can ride successfully. Elon Musk, on the other hand, is going all Logan Roy and trying to bully Twitter into success. He was forced to write a check that his ass should have never claimed that he could cash to buy the company, and now a person with no social media experience (outside of shit posting) is telling professionals in that field what to do.



He has owned the world’s most instant news-breaking platform for less than a month and it’s quite clear that he has no idea what to do with it. Musk’s most recent declaration is that current Twitter employees must be ready to sign on to work “extremely hardcore,” or take their severance and leave.



Maybe Twitter wasn’t making an ideal profit, but the brand was strong. The Washington metropolitan area has largely rejected its NFL franchise for years, but it will sell for more than $5 billion. Credibility goes a long way, and Musk destroys Twitter’s on a daily basis. #RIPJimmyFallon was trending Tuesday and Wednesday because while, The Tonight Show host is clearly alive, Musk appears to not understand the meaning of the word verified.



Musk isn’t the first rich know-it-all to ruin a business. It happens all the time in sports, and here are a few examples.

