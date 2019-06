Screenshot: MLB

In the top of the second inning of today’s game between the White Sox and Royals, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez latched onto a hanging curveball at the top of the zone. It didn’t even look like he put that hard of a swing on the ball, but then it just... kept... going... and going:



Jeez, man. That ball got all the way the fuck outta here.