Football is loud. The players crashing into each other, the whistles, the referees throwing yet another flag, the crowds complaining about those flags, the flyovers by government jet fighters: It’s all loud.

Now, another loud thing: Emergency Football Show Weekly, a weekly (we hope) video about what’s going on in the NFL. This week Dom Cosentino and I cover NBC’s new “green zone” feature, which is very green and perhaps not entirely necessary.