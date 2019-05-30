The most recent instance of English lads descending on the Iberian peninsula for a soccer match ended up making international news after a Brit shoved an old man into a fountain. So it makes sense that England’s Football Association would want to stop any such debacle in its tracks as the Three Lions travel to Portugal early next month for the UEFA Nationals League semifinals.



To that end, the FA released a hilarious PSA of debatable intentionality on Thursday, discouraging fans from engaging in classic shithead soccer fan misbehavior like tossing bikes into canals and ripping off their shirts at bars, lest they bring shame to themselves and the country by getting roasted by the internet commentariat:

Yeah... this isn’t going to work.