It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing all those NFL fans who still don’t respect Eli Manning’s career.

On Sunday, the New York (Football) Giants retired his No. 10. Eli deserves all the praise he gets. After all, he won two Super Bowls and beat Tom Brady and the Pats both times. And, he won BOTH SB MVPs.

Eli will be a Hall of Famer. It has nothing to do with playing in NYC. He’s in the Top 10 in TDs and passing yards in the NFL all-time.

Stop the noise.