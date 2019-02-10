ESPN’s Mark Fainaru-Wada, along with Outside The Lines, explores how NBC announcer Bob Costas was ultimately dropped from his position as a halftime commentator on Sunday Night Football, as well as last year’s Super Bowl, for basically telling the truth about the concussion risk that football inherently caries. This included a Week 2 segment in 2010 where he said the following:

“More and more is being learned about the now-undeniable link between concussions especially repeat concussions — and subsequent problems with dementia, depression, early onset Alzheimer’s, an entire array of serious medical problems stemming from an injury that is more common in football than in most other sports.”

“Here’s the truth,” Costas said. “America’s most popular sport is a fundamentally dangerous game where the risk of catastrophic injury is not incidental, it is significant.”﻿

