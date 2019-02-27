Photo: Charles Krupa (AP)

Evander Kane is not a small man, despite what the video looks like. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He’s also not an inexperienced fighter, nor often overmatched. It’s a matter of perspective, as it always is when someone’s trying and failing to punch Zdeno Chara.

Chara is 41 years old, but size doesn’t age. So when Kane went after Chara following the hulking defenseman’s arguably high hit, it didn’t go well. Chara used his advantages of seven inches and 40 pounds to make the fight a short one. (Warning and apology: Jack Edwards on the call.)

Chara’s initial hit earned him an elbowing minor; Kane’s instigating penalty was worth a game misconduct. The Bruins cruised to a 4-1 win.

After the game, Kane was still steamed about the hit.

“It was a hit right to my face, head, whatever you want to call it,” he said after the game. “Clearly I get up and look at the referee who’s watching from the corner and he’s standing there with both arms down and I’m absolutely stunned. … I’m not going to sit there and take a direct shot to the head. “I watched the replay, it looks like he elevates his shoulder into my head,” Kane continued. “I know he’s a big boy. We’ve seen it throughout the league, looks exactly the same to me. That’s a classic headshot.”

The league announced this morning that Chara will not face a hearing for the hit.