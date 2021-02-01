Even against Giannis and the Bucks, Enes Kanter is tonight’s best daily fantasy value play

Elites - Yah

Photo : AP

👍🏽 Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

Yahoo: $54 | DraftKings: $11,000 | FanDuel: $11,600

Sometimes, you want to save some money, so you overlook the top five or so most expensive plays on the slate. You’re scared off by the $54 or the $11,000-plus, even though said player is averaging 30.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over his last six contests. Sometimes it’s good to save that money to allocate to other positions, and I do it, so we’ve all been there.

Don’t do that shit tonight, though.

No one on Portland is guarding Giannis tonight, who is averaging between 52-57 fantasy points per game this season on these three platforms, in particular. There are times where I’m tempted to steer clear of the two-time regular-season MVP, but tonight isn’t one of those nights. If you do go Julius Randle, Zion Williamson, or Anthony Davis instead, consider pairing them with Trae Young, Khris Middleton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.