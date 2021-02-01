Even against Giannis and the Bucks, Enes Kanter is tonight’s best daily fantasy value play

Last week was rough in terms of daily fantasy, but we begin with a 10-game Monday slate on Day 1 of Black History Month, and it’s a snow day on the Northeast. Things are already looking up. We begin with the Greek Freak/Nigerian Nightmare up in Wisconsin.
Elites - Yah
👍🏽 Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks
Yahoo: $54 | DraftKings: $11,000 | FanDuel: $11,600
Sometimes, you want to save some money, so you overlook the top five or so most expensive plays on the slate. You’re scared off by the $54 or the $11,000-plus, even though said player is averaging 30.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over his last six contests. Sometimes it’s good to save that money to allocate to other positions, and I do it, so we’ve all been there.
Don’t do that shit tonight, though.
No one on Portland is guarding Giannis tonight, who is averaging between 52-57 fantasy points per game this season on these three platforms, in particular. There are times where I’m tempted to steer clear of the two-time regular-season MVP, but tonight isn’t one of those nights. If you do go Julius Randle, Zion Williamson, or Anthony Davis instead, consider pairing them with Trae Young, Khris Middleton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Elites - Nah
👎🏽 Zach LaVine, SG, Chicago Bulls
Yahoo: $40 | DraftKings: $9,000 | FanDuel: $9,000
As great as Zach LaVine has been this season numerically, tonight is a tougher night to play him than most others. The Bulls play the plodding New York Knicks, who are dead last in points per game (102.2), first in least points allowed per contest (103.9), and dead-last in pace (95.3). Against the league’s second-best defense statistically, the Los Angeles Lakers, LaVine struggled his way to 21 points by shooting 9-for-23 on the January 21 affair. He also recorded 10 rebounds, and four assists, but recorded seven turnovers. There are quality, less expensive plays around LaVine tonight, like Victor Oladipo, Ja Morant, Collin Sexton, and Chris Paul if Devin Booker remains out.
Sleepers
😴 Enes Kanter, C, Portland Trail Blazers
Yahoo: $27 | DraftKings: $7,200 | FanDuel: $7,000
Kanter is still a sleeper because his price tag isn’t high enough to deter you from opting for him at center in favor of some more expensive options. Given his recent production, Kanter is a near must-play, especially in this dollar range. The Turkish big man is coming off a three-game stretch in which he’s averaged 16.0 points and 15.7 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. If he continues to receive such minutes, those numbers should stick, to some degree (probably not all those rebounds, but something not terribly far).
Kanter has averaged 19.1 points and 15.2 rebounds per 36 minutes since 2017, and is at 17.6 points and 16.6 rebounds per-36 this season. The 17.6 points per 36 is middle of the road for him, and the rebounds are a career-high rate, but not by much as he pulled down 15.8 per 36 just last season, and 15.3 in 2017-18 while a Knick. The only reservation is that Kanter’s big performances have come against the Bulls, Thunder, and Rockets. Tonight, against the Bucks, will serve as a stiffer test on the interior. Still, someone’s gotta get these boards for Portland. Giannis be damned because Kanter is statistically the best value play on both DraftKings and FanDuel (6.2 and 6.4) tonight.
Other sleepers to consider: Anfernee Simons, Thaddeus Young, and Mitchell Robinson.
Fuck It
🤷🏽♂️ Jerami Grant, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons
Yahoo: $35 | DraftKings: $7,800 | FanDuel: $7,500
Though he’s averaging 23.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this season, Grant’s production has dipped to 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over his last five games. His once shocking fantasy value has also taken a dip in the process, including his 26-point performance in Cleveland on January 27, because it only came with three boards, two assists, and zero defensive stats.
But here’s why you play him tonight, all of that withstanding: Always. Bet. Revenge.
The Pistons are in Denver playing Grant’s former Nugget teammates, whom he left to become an offensive focal point in Detroit. The Nuggets have slightly improved defensively in recent games, but they’re still 19th in points allowed (111.7 per game) and 21st in defensive rating (112.0). The Nuggets also average over 116 points per game, and a high-scoring affair increases Grant’s odds of impressing. He might try doing too much, but he’s going to do something. Revenge is rarely a bad fantasy bet, so fuck it, give Grant some run.
