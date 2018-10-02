Southampton beat Everton in the penalty kicks in third round of the EFL Cup this afternoon. This was in large part thanks to Everton forward Richarlison, who tried an ill-advised Neymar impression, short-circuited, and sent his penalty over the cross bar.
Why a professional soccer player would think a molasses-slow stutter step would help him kick the ball into the net is a mystery. The 21-year-old Brazilian, who joined Everton from Watford for more than $50 million, has scored three goals in five games for Everton this season. Hopefully this atrocity was just a blip.