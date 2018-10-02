Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Southampton beat Everton in the penalty kicks in third round of the EFL Cup this afternoon. This was in large part thanks to Everton forward Richarlison, who tried an ill-advised Neymar impression, short-circuited, and sent his penalty over the cross bar.

Why a professional soccer player would think a molasses-slow stutter step would help him kick the ball into the net is a mystery. The 21-year-old Brazilian, who joined Everton from Watford for more than $50 million, has scored three goals in five games for Everton this season. Hopefully this atrocity was just a blip.